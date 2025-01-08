APC's Felix Morka confirms 200 death threats over comment against Peter Obi

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that he has received over 200 death threats following comments made by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Arise Television on Wednesday, January 8, Morka stated that he has documented a total of 400 threats, with half of them explicitly threatening his life.

“Peter Obi’s allegations that my words in that interview threatened his life have triggered serious consequences,” Morka said.

He added, “I have documented 400 threats, about 200 of which are explicit death threats. These are written threats that I will be submitting to law enforcement agencies.”

Morka detailed the violent nature of the threats, saying, “In these messages, individuals have detailed how they plan to harm me—threatening to shoot me, behead me, and carry out other gruesome acts.”

What did Morka say?

The controversy stems from an earlier interview in which Morka commented, “Obi has crossed the line so many times. Whatever is coming to him, he should manage it.”

Peter Obi raises alarm over threat to life

Obi later claimed that this remark threatened his life, leading to a backlash from the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who described the remark as “inflammatory” and accused the Tinubu administration of stifling opposition voices, warning of a shift towards authoritarianism.

Similarly, human rights activist Deji Adeyanju urged President Bola Tinubu's government to ensure the safety of Obi.

He further described criticism of the government as “the greatest sign of patriotism” while lamenting what he called Nigeria’s descent into a “full-blown dictatorship.”

Morka clears air on death threat

However, Morka clarified that his statement was in response to Obi being labelled a “voodoo economist and prophet of doom.”

As tensions rise, Morka plans to involve law enforcement to address the threats.