I survived kidney failure, liver shut down during childbirth – Bambam recounts

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan , popularly known as Bambam, has opened up about her painful experience with childbirth.

The actress spoke in a recent episode of Me and My Girls on Fortitude, where she also illuminated the often-overlooked issues of postpartum care and medical negligence.

On her childbirth experience, Bambam revealed that she had a life-threatening experience with her kidney failing, her heart weakening, and her liver shutting down.

She said her daughter had also detached from the placenta and would have lost oxygen, resulting in a stillbirth if they had gotten to the hospital a minute late.

Bambam, therefore, expressed her gratitude for the medical intervention that saved her and her daughter’s lives.

According to her, the ordeal left her with emotional scars, adding that she had to undergo therapy to cope with the lingering “what ifs” and also get her to a point where she is grateful.

She said, “My kidney failed, my heart became weak, my liver, everything was just shutting down. She had detached from the placenta; if I was a second late, she would have lost oxygen, and I would have had a stillbirth. Every time I look at her, I just say ‘what if’. That word tormented me; what if the doctor wasn’t attentive? What if the nurse didn’t do her due diligence? It haunted me for a while, I had to get therapy to walk me through being grateful”.

https://x.com/i/status/1900957059081789798

Recall that last year, Bambam also spoke about her experience with motherhood and how she dealt with postpartum depression.