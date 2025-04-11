‘See what he’s doing to his people’ - Hilda Dokubo reacts to embarrassing lawmaker moment

Veteran Nollywood actress and social activist Hilda Dokubo has sparked widespread conversation after weighing in on a viral video showing a Nigerian House of Representatives member struggling to coherently move a motion during plenary.

In a video, the unnamed lawmaker is seen fumbling through his words while attempting to rescind an earlier motion.

His struggle to clearly articulate his point clearly led to an awkward moment in the chamber, prompting Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to step in, try to help him frame the motion more clearly.

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the perceived lack of preparedness and communication skills among some elected officials.

Reacting to the clip, Hilda Dokubo reposted it on her Instagram page, adding her own biting commentary that has since gone viral:

“Can we all give him a big round of applause. Kai! Can you all see why they don’t speak? Why those of us who can speak, annoy them? See what a member of the house of representatives is doing to his people. Let me go and sleep bikonu.”

Dokubo, known for using her platform to speak out against societal and political issues, didn't hold back in her criticism.