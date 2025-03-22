Herbert Wigwe: An accomplished billionaire who always knew death was coming

In the days before his death, Herbert Wigwe made comments and decisions that now seem unusual in hindsight.

On February 9, 2024, the accomplished banker and businessman died in a helicopter crash on his way to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Those who were with him remember moments that, in hindsight, stand out.

A close associate shared details of one of Wigwe’s last trips to Abuja before heading to London. While there, he met with the Minister for Aviation to discuss branding opportunities for Port Harcourt Airport in connection with Wigwe University. After the meeting, he made a remark that now seems significant:

“Everything is going well, everything is working immediately. I hope death is not coming.”

At the time, it didn’t seem like an unusual thing to say. Wigwe was always thinking ahead.

That trip had its challenges. The aircraft that took him to Abuja developed hydraulic issues and couldn’t take off.

He had to wait for his own aircraft to pick him up and take him back to Lagos. It seemed like a minor delay, but looking back, some now see it differently.

Before his trip to the U.S., another incident stood out. His son, Chizi, was supposed to travel with the family, but changed his mind. He wanted to bring his girlfriend along, but Wigwe said no. Upset, Chizi initially refused to go.

“I have to say all of this for you to understand body language. Chizi did not want to embark on that trip,” the associate said.

Eventually, Chizi traveled with them, though reluctantly. The journey from London to Palm Springs, California, lasted 11 hours. On arrival, the family chose to take a helicopter to Las Vegas. One of Wigwe’s assistants was hesitant about flying at night and shared his concern.

“To which Herbert assured him that this is America, not Africa, and things are organised here.”

The assistant decided to go by road instead. He was the only one who survived.

Those who knew Wigwe well remember how he always ended phone calls.

“When you have a phone conversation with Herbert, when he says thank you, he doesn’t say it once. He says thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

That was the last thing he said on his final call.

“And that was the last thing I heard from him.”