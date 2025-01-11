Fire razes shanties in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says fire gutted some shanties in the Surulere area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 01.18hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from Onipanu.

“Upon arrival at 01.31hrs, a row of makeshift shanty structures erected beside the canal, was found to have been gutted by fire.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire, which started in one of the rooms had quickly spread to other rooms in the row.

“It was brought under control by the combined efforts of emergency responders at the incident scene.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene,” he said.