FG thanks Brazil’s spectacular showcase of Yoruba culture at 2025 Rio Carnival

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) applauded Brazil for its creative presentation of Yoruba culture at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival in 2025, which just concluded.

Chief Biodun Ajiboye, the institute's Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, made a commendation statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 Rio Carnival was held from Feb. 28 to March 8 at the Sambadrome with no fewer than eight million tourists in attendance.

According to the executive secretary, Brazil’s commitment to promoting Nigerian culture was evident in the pulsating sounds of Orisa chants and Yoruba-inspired themes during the carnival.

He said the showcase not only captivated millions of people but also reinforced the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

“We are inspired by what our Brazilian brothers and sisters are doing as the Orisa tradition originates from Nigeria; all Orisas have their base here.

“It is heart-warming to see that despite being taken forcefully as slaves, our ancestors kept the flames alive, and their descendants continued to preserve and celebrate it with such grandeur.

“You have shown that you are truly the children of kings and queens; you are not bastards but true heirs of our heritage,” he said.

Ajiboye commended Brazil for its commitment to religious equality and cultural inclusivity.

He said: “Your efforts in preserving and elevating Yoruba traditions serve as an inspiration to the world.

“Together, we will continue to build bridges of cultural understanding and mutual respect.”

He said the Federal Government was ready to deepen collaborations between the two nations.

He said that to support this, the government was planning high-level cultural conferences in Nigeria and Brazil designed to strengthen historical ties, foster tourism, and promote religious harmony.

According to him, NICO was spearheading plans for the World Orisa Congress, a landmark event designed to welcome Orisa devotees from around the world to Nigeria annually.

He added that the gatherings would provide space for scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and government representatives to discuss sustainable strategies for cultural preservation and global engagement.

“The Orisa spiritual system is a global force with an estimated 450 million adherents worldwide, and Nigeria seeks to position itself as the epicentre of its convergence—akin to Mecca and Jerusalem.

“The Orisa tradition, which originated in South-West Nigeria, deserves a major pilgrimage effect, ” he said.

He said NICO was working on a platform to connect devotees from Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, the United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Argentina, Europe, and the UK.

The executive secretary also commended the Brazilian government’s progressive stance on religious tolerance and unwavering support for cultural diversity.

He expressed hope that through continued engagements, Nigeria and Brazil could forge new pathways for collaboration, ensuring that the rich Yoruba heritage continued to thrive across continents.

NAN reports that the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, which dates back to 1723, is an annual festival held before Lent in Brazil.

It is considered the biggest carnival in the world, with an average of two million people per day on the streets. The festivities showcase revellers, floats, and adornments from numerous samba schools.