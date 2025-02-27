FG, States, LGCs share N1.703trn FAAC revenue in January 2025

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N 1.703 trillion in revenue among the Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs) for January.

This is according to a communiqué made available to reporters by Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), on Thursday in Abuja, at the end of the FAAC meeting.

According to the communiqué, the total revenue of N1.703 trillion was comprised of N749.7 billion in statutory revenue and N718.781 billion in Value-Added tax (VAT) revenue.

It also comprised Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N20.548 billion and Augmentation of N214 billion.

It said that the total gross revenue of N2.641 trillion was available in January.

“Total deduction for the cost of collection was N107.786 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N830.663 billion,” it said.

It said that gross statutory revenue of N1.848 trillion was received for January.

“This was higher than the sum of N1.226 trillion received in December 2024 by N622.125 billion.

“Gross revenue of N771.886 billion was available from VAT in January, which was higher than the N649.561 billion available in Dec. 2024 by N122.325 billion,” it said.

The communiqué said that out of the N1.703 trillion in total revenue, the Federal Government received N552.591 billion, and the state governments received N590.614 billion.

“The LGCs received the sum of N434.567 billion, and a total sum of N125.284 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

“On the N749.727 billion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N343.612 billion, and the state governments received N174.285 billion.

“The LGCs received N134.366 billion, and the sum of N97.464 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue,” it said.

The communiqué further stated that of the N718.781 billion in VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N107.817 billion, the state governments received N359.391 billion, and the LGCs received N251.573 billion.

It said that the Federal Government received the federal government received N3.082 billion from the N20.548 billion EMTL, from which the state governments received N7.192 billion, and the LGCs received N10.274 billion.

“From the N214 billion augmentation, the Federal Government received N98.080 billion and the state governments received N49.747 billion.

“The LGCs received N38.353 billion, and a total sum of N27.820 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting States as derivation revenue.