FG offers free CS to Nigerians to reduce maternal, newborn mortality

The Federal Government says the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) is offering free cesarean sections to eligible women, thereby improving maternal and neonatal outcomes.

Daju Kachollom, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, said this in Abuja on Thursday during a three-day 8th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHeJ).

The theme of the conference was “Sector Wide Approach Effectiveness in Addressing Poor Health Outcomes: The Role of the Media”.

Kachollom was represented by Dr Angus Ikpe, Head, Policy and Planning of the ministry.

She said that the ministry’s mission was to ensure that health information, policies, and services are accessible to Nigerians.

According to her, the ministry recognised that an informed and enlightened populace was fundamental to achieving improved health outcomes.

She said that the ministry had embraced the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) to ensure “one plan, one budget, one report, and one conversation”.

Kachollom said that the strategy unified the efforts of the government, partners, and stakeholders, maximising impact, enhancing accountability, and eliminating redundancies.

She said that the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (HSRIl) exemplified their unwavering commitment to revitalising the health sector.

“Primary Healthcare (PHC) systems, bolstered by the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), have significantly increased access to vital services in underserved communities.

“The Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) exemplifies these efforts by offering free cesarean sections to eligible women, thereby improving maternal and neonatal outcomes," she said.

“Through targeted investments, the aim is to strengthen primary healthcare systems.

“This is to help them deliver efficient maternal and child health services, tackle Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDS), address Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), and confront infectious diseases,” she said.

She said that the contributions of health journalists in shaping public perception, influencing health-seeking behaviours, and holding stakeholders accountable for their roles in the health sector were invaluable.

“Your unwavering commitment to advancing the nation’s health agenda is truly commendable, and I salute your dedication to this noble cause.

“The media has always been a vital partner in health promotion, advocacy, and accountability.

“We deeply value the significant role journalists play in disseminating accurate, timely, and impactful health information to the public,” she said.

In his goodwill message, Dr Patrick Dakum, Chief Executive Officer, institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), said that the theme was timely because of the importance of collaboration to strengthen health systems.

Dakum, represented by Dr Charles Imogie, Technical Lead, FCT IHVN said that

IHVN remained committed to aligning its activities with Nigeria’s health sector plans.

According to him, the institute has provided HIV testing to more than 18 million people, and given prevention of mother-to-child transmission services to close to 140,000 women.

“We have also enrolled more than 680,000 individuals on life-saving antiretroviral treatment since its establishment.

“Our programmes have contributed to quality laboratory infrastructure in the country, and research into infectious and non-infectious diseases.

“To address tuberculosis, we have implemented Global Fund programmes to address multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and are currently collaborating with the government and other partners to integrate country-wide tuberculosis and HIV services.

“IHVN is also funded by the USAID to rapidly scale up tuberculosis services in Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Osun states.

“All these contribute to the country’s goals of addressing these diseases. The progress we have seen is because of the contribution of stakeholders including the media.,” he said.

Dakum said that the media played an invaluable role in informing and educating the public about utilising available free health services in hospitals and communities.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg when one considers other roles of the media, like holding the government accountable to its people, and encouraging better domestic funding for health programs and research,” he said.

In his address, Joseph Kadiri, President of ANHeJ said that the association’s conference was to examine critical health programmes and policies aimed at improving health outcomes for Nigerians.

Kadiri said that the theme was timely given the numerous challenges facing Nigeria’s health sector, including inadequate funding, inefficient resource allocation, and poor service delivery.

“Despite the media’s potential to enhance SWAp effectiveness, several challenges persist.

“These include limited access to health information and data, inadequate training and capacity building for health journalists, and insufficient funding for health reporting and programming.

“In all of these areas of discussions, ANHeJ wants verifiable evidence of a reduction in Nigeria’s health indices, so we can amplify them before the international community,” he said.