FG hands over 15 CNG-powered buses to NURTW, others

The Federal Government on Thursday handed over 15 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to the transport unions in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Clean Energy Transport Scheme.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Alkali, said the scheme was designed to ease the burden of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

The minister said the buses symbolised the government’s commitment to empowering citizens while transitioning to a cleaner energy economy.

“ The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative is a bold statement of Nigeria’s intent to take control of its resources and utilise them for the benefit of its people.

“We have been exporting our raw materials for decades only to import finished goods at a premium.

“We exported crude oil and imported refined petroleum; we exported palm oil, cocoa, and rubber and imported soap, chocolate, and tyres. The time has come to break this cycle” he said.

According to him, the nation will not continue to export gas only to import products like fertilisers or other derivatives, but to harness the gas to power the economy.

“Nations like Japan, which import our gas, have demonstrated their transformative potential.

“They use gas to drive their transportation sector, reduce their reliance on petrol, and export vehicles like Toyota, Nissan, and Mitsubishi to countries like ours.

“Why shouldn’t Nigerians benefit from the resources beneath our soil?” he said.

He said moving to compressed natural gas would cut down carbon emissions, reduce the cost of fuel for transport operators, and enable the growth of a cleaner and more efficient transportation system.

He said the buses the government doled out to the unions were tools to make a positive change in the country.

“They represent a commitment to sustainable growth, economic empowerment, and a greener future.

“I call on the NURTW, RTEAN, and NARTO to ensure these buses are used effectively and maintained properly. This is not just about today but about creating a transportation system that will serve generations to come.”

The minister said the ministry would ensure effective sensitisation of transport owners, operators, passengers and the general public to make the initiative accessible to Nigerians.

The Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, said that residents of the FCT would enjoy 40 days of free rides on the buses.

According to him, the initiative is safer, more reliable, and available.

“On these buses for the next 40 days, people will enjoy free transportation as part of the benefits of this administration.