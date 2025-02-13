FG agency seals 7 filling stations in Kogi for under-dispensing

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed seven filling stations in Kogi for allegedly under-dispensing products to customers.

The NMDPRA Kogi Coordinator, Ogbe Godwin, who disclosed this during a news conference on Thursday in Lokoja, accused the stations of branding without authorisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected stations include: Solag Resources Ltd., Ankpa, Hismus Oil and Gas, Obajana, Riyenic Global Ltd., Oke-Ibukun Kabba, S.O.T Nigeria Ltd.

Omuo Kabba, Marktot Oil and Gas, Kabba, and NIPCO Filling Station are others.

Godwin lamented the attitude of some oil marketers, who sabotaged the government's efforts for selfish reasons: “As long as NMDPRA is concerned, we will not condone such an act here in Kogi.

“It is a big offence to under-dispense petroleum products to customers. Any petroleum marketer caught will face the full wrath of the law.

“All the seven filling stations we shut today will be paying to the coffers of the Federal Government.

"This will serve as a deterrent to others, who may tend to follow this dubious act,” he said.

He said NMDPRA visited 50 filling stations and sealed seven for under-dispensing.

He disclosed that four filling stations were also sealed for operating without a licence.

The coordinator listed Absala Oil and Gas, Yak Ali Oil and Gas, Yamuda Nigeria Ltd, and Hanimat Nigeria Ltd, all in the state's Ankpa Local Government Area.

“We will no longer tolerate any marketer who is operating illegally in the state. It is better for them to go and do the needful by registering their stations with the Federal Government or the long arms of the law will catch up with them.