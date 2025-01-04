Fears of new pandemic grow as China battles surge in respiratory illnesses

The rest of the world is watching with keen interest as the possibility of another pandemic looms following a mysterious viral outbreak in China, reminiscent of the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak .

Reports say the outbreak is overwhelming hospitals, prompting people in the East Asian country to wear face masks again.

Videos making the rounds on social media showed overcrowded hospital units, parents waiting in long lines with sick children, and patients covering their faces with masks in packed facilities.

Unverified reports also claimed that crematoriums and funeral homes in China are reportedly overwhelmed as a mysterious viral ravages through the country, triggering fears of a new pandemic.

Daily Mail quoted a local news outlet on Friday as attributing the outbreak to human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms .

China remains quiet amid the new outbreak

However, Chinese health officials have yet to confirm that as the cause.

The outbreak is similar to winter 2022/2023 when mycoplasma pneumonia cases—referred to as “white lung”—spiked among children with weakened immunity due to prolonged lockdowns and school closures during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the latest outbreak is largely driven by seasonal flu with official data showing that 30% of tests are positive for influenza while one in seven hospitalised with severe respiratory illnesses has tested positive for the virus.

CDC's latest report covering the week leading up to December 29 recorded a rise in flu-like illnesses across the country.

7.2% of outpatient visits in the northern provinces were attributed to flu-like symptoms, a 12% increase from the previous week and higher than any corresponding week since 2021.

The situation in the south showed that 5.7% of outpatient visits were linked to flu-like illnesses, marking a 21% weekly increase, though still below 2022 and 2023 levels.

Footages showing overcrowded hospitals in Hunan province and other regions surfaced around New Year's Eve.

According to a U.S.-based outlet covering China, Aboluowang News, a farmer in Hunan, identified as Mr. Peng, reported a surge in illnesses in his area.

"A lot of people have caught colds, and most of them have [illness].

"About seven or eight people died this week in this area. Some were in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 40s," he said in quotes translated to English.

Aboluowang News also quoted a funeral director, Ms. Wang, who confirmed long lines at her crematorium.

“There are long lines for cremation now," she said in translated quotes. "Today, three VIP furnaces were opened.