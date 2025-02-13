FCT achieved 90% performance of N1trn 2024 budget – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration has achieved 90 per cent of its more than N1 trillion 2024 budget.

On Thursday, Wike stated this after inspecting some ongoing projects in the capital city, Abuja.

The projects inspected are the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, the road network, and the ongoing renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC).

Other examples are the two interchanges, one at Ahmadu Bello Way, which connects Wole Soyinka Way and the other connecting Wole Soyinka Way with the Murtala Mohammed Expressway.

The minister explained that all the ongoing projects were included in the 2024 budget, whose implementation was extended to June 2025.

He added that new projects have been included in the 2025 FCT proposed budget, which President Bola Tinubu will eventually submit to the National Assembly for appropriation.

Wike, who could not hide his satisfaction with the spate of work, expressed optimism that ICC would be completed and handed over in late April or early May.

He also said that the contractor executing the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal would hand over the complete project in September.

“We have also agreed with Gilmor, the contractor executing the two interchanges, that the project would be ready for inauguration to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Tinubu’s administration.