Destiny Etiko files N100m defamation suit against Queeneth Hilbert over boyfriend snatching claim

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has filed a petition against her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert, over allegations of “snatching” wealthy boyfriends.

Destiny demanded a retraction of the allegation, a public apology and N100 million in damages.

The controversy started on March 6 when Queeneth took to Instagram to accuse Destiny of using manipulative tactics to benefit financially and of having a romantic affair with a man named Tony from Benin.

Queeneth went on to accuse Destiny of snatching her colleagues’ Odogwu as she threatened to beat Destiny up if she visited Asaba, Delta state capital.

Reacting to the allegations in a legal notice posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, Destiny, through her lawyers, demanded a retraction of Queeneth’s alleged defamatory statements on all social media platforms.

She went on to describe the allegations as false and a ploy to malign and defame her reputation.

The legal notice reads in part, “Cease and desist from publishing, disseminating, and making any further false and defamatory statements about our client.

“A retraction of the derogatory publication not later than 48 hours from the receipt of this letter and an apology published on the same platform used in disseminating the defamatory statement.

“Payment of ₦100,000,000 (One hundred million Naira) as damages for the malicious publication made against our client.”

Similarly, last year, Destiny reacted to rumors that the husband of her senior colleague, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, bought her a new car.

Responding in an Instagram Live, Destiny debunked the rumours, saying that everything she had achieved was on her own and not as a result of benefits received from any man.

Some years ago, Destiny also responded to an allegation that she was in a relationship with married businessman Tein Jack-Rich, the Chief Executive Officer of Belema Oil.

In addressing the allegation, Destiny said she was innocent and knew nothing about the man.