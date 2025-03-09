Church member arrested for alleged kidnapping of 2 Catholic priests in Adamawa

Police in Adamawa have arrested a 34-year-old man, Tahamado Jonathan Demian, for allegedly kidnapping two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Abraham Samman and Matthew Dusami.

According to the state police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the two priests, who belong to the Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo, were rescued without injury. A locally made gun was recovered from the suspect.

“The command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a criminal hideout in a remote area of Gweda Malam, which connects Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas,” Nguroje said.

He explained that the operation began on February 21, 2025, targeting various suspected criminal hideouts in the state.

“It yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian, 34 years old, and a member of the same Church with the victims, was arrested for their kidnapping,” he added.

Nguroje confirmed that no ransom was paid before the priests were freed and that they were receiving medical care.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, acknowledged the support of the state government, security agencies, and residents.

He urged the public to continue cooperating with security forces to ensure a quick response to emergencies and maintain peace in the state.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue.