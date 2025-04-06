BREAKING: Former Governor of Oyo State Omololu Olunloyo is dead

News of Olunloyo’s demise was confirmed in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday morning by Mr Oladapo Ogunwusi, on behalf of the deceased’s family.

Olunloyo, who was governor of Oyo State between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 1983, on the platform of the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN), died a few days before his 90th birthday.

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, a mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Olunloyo, was the first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates.