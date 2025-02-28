Be transparent - Atiku tells Tinubu about Natasha's sexual harassment claim against Akpabio

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and mistreatment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi).

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Abubakar described the allegations as “grave” and said they deserved a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.

Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to ensure a credible, transparent, and independent investigation.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people.

“Those who serve in it — especially its leadership — must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect for their office and the Nigerian citizens they serve.

“As the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress.

“Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility,’’ Abubakar said.

He said that as the chief presiding officer of the upper chamber, the senate president had a duty to champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation.

He added that the Senate president should not be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles.

Abubakar said that handling the matter would send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kenny Okulogbo, the media consultant to the Senate President, described the allegations as “tissues of lies.”

Okulogbo said the Kogi lawmaker was angry because she had been removed as chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

“All that Senator Natasha said are all tissues of lies. She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.