Hon Atiku Bagudu: Leading Budget and Economic Planning in Tinubu’s cabinet

Honourable Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s current Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, is a seasoned economist and accomplished politician whose career has spanned academia, banking, public service, and national leadership.

He is known for his analytical acumen and pragmatic approach to governance. Bagudu’s appointment in Tinubu's administration is seen as a strategic move to steer Nigeria’s economic vision toward sustainable growth and fiscal discipline.

Early Life and Education

Atiku Bagudu was born on December 26, 1961, in Kebbi State, northwestern Nigeria. Raised in a family that valued education and discipline, he pursued academic excellence from a young age. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

His thirst for knowledge and deeper understanding of financial systems led him to further his education abroad, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

Not stopping there, Bagudu also acquired a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University in New York, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions. His educational background laid a solid foundation for his career in economics and policy formulation.

Professional Journey

Before venturing fully into politics, Bagudu built a reputable career in the banking and financial sectors. He worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria and also served in various advisory and consultative roles related to economic policy and public finance. His insight into fiscal matters earned him respect among economists and policy thinkers across Nigeria.

Bagudu's expertise also extended to development planning and international finance, making him a valuable resource in economic restructuring conversations. His professional experience has always been marked by a commitment to economic stability, sustainable budgeting, and inclusive development.

Political Career

Bagudu’s political journey began in earnest in the early 2000s. He gained national attention when he was elected Senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). As a senator, he served on several important committees, including Appropriations and Banking & Currency.

In 2015, Bagudu transitioned to executive leadership when he was elected Governor of Kebbi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was re-elected in 2019, serving two consecutive terms.

During his governorship, he championed agricultural development, especially rice production, positioning Kebbi as a major contributor to Nigeria’s food security. His administration was known for attracting investments and promoting public-private partnerships.

Bagudu also held influential positions within the APC, including serving as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, where he played a pivotal role in policy discussions and intergovernmental relations.

In August 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Bagudu as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. In this role, he is responsible for coordinating Nigeria’s annual budget, medium-term expenditure framework, and national development plans.

His deep understanding of economics, combined with hands-on political experience, places him in a unique position to help chart Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.