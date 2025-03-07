APC screens Val Ozigbo, Okonkwo, 5 others for Anambra governorship ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun screening seven governorship aspirants who purchased their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest their ticket for the Nov. 8, 2025 election in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the nomination form was sold at N40 million, while the expression of interest form cost N10 million.

The APC generated N350 million from the sale of the forms to the seven governorship aspirants, who included Chukwuma Umeoji, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The aspirants, whose screening ended on Saturday, will contest for the party’s ticket at its primary election slated for April 5.

Dr . Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, inaugurated the party’s Anambra Governorship Election Screening Committee on Friday in Abuja and promised the aspirants free, fair and transparent primaries.

According to him, the committee is expected to scrutinise the original credentials submitted by the aspirants to ensure their authenticity.

The committee's chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, a former governor of Katsina, thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence it has placed in its members.

He assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate, noting that all the aspirants are qualified and capable of winning Anambra for the APC.

At its meeting on Thursday, the APC National Working Committee adopted indirect primaries.

Ajibola Basiru, the party’s National Secretary, had earlier said that the decision was taken to ensure that all its stakeholders in Anambra were included, as advised by the State Working Committee.

“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” the APC scribe had said.