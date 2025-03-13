Anambra native doctors pledge cooperation with Gov Soludo to weed out quacks

Traditional doctors in Anambra have pledged their commitment to working with the state government to ensure the success of ongoing sanitisation in the traditional medicine practice sector.

Chief Innocent Okwundu, Chairman of the group, made the pledge during a parley with the leadership of the Anambra House of Assembly in Awka on Thursday.

Okwundu, who led at least 500 members to the Assembly, said the recently enacted Anambra Homeland Security Law and the Agunechemba Security Outfit were positive developments in the fight against crime.

He pledged the readiness of native doctors to collaborate with the legislature to smooth rough edges and tighten loose ends so that proper regulation of the practice could be achieved.

“We must avoid intimidation and rip off our members, especially in the rural communities. We will contribute towards ensuring that the law guarantees us independence and smooth operations.

“We will assist in identifying those who have bastardised the traditional medicine in Anambra and expose those aiding or involved in the ‘Okeite’ or money ritual saga.

Responding, Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze, House of Assembly Speaker said Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration's Homeland Security Law meant well for the people.

Udeze, who was represented by Ikenna Ofodeme, said a bill was underway to address some of the areas they expressed worry about.

He said the law would bring about synergy and cooperation between the government and the native doctors, adding that registration of practitioners by the state government was free.