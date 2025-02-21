Adeleke orders restriction of vehicular movement for Osun LG election

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement within the state from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the day of the local government election.

Malam Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesman, released a statement on Friday quoting Adeleke as reiterating his commitment to peace and security in the state.

Adeleke stated that the restriction of movement was necessary to prevent hoodlums from entering the state and causing chaos during the election.

He, therefore, directed security agencies to enforce the restriction of movement orders with exceptions to only persons on essential duties, voters, accredited media and members of civil society organisations.