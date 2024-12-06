9,000 lawyers to be called to bar in 2025 - Body of Benchers

The Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, has said that no fewer than 9,000 young lawyers would be called to Bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in 2025.

Awomolo made this known at the inauguration of the construction and furnishing of Othe office Annex for the Body of Benchers, in Abuja on Friday.

He said that basic and statutory functions of the Body of Benchers include the Call to Bar of Nigerians from all the geo-political zones of the federation.

He said that over 140,000 Nigerians had so far been called to Bar by the body.

The chairman said that infrastructural intervention to the Body of Benchers by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was one of the supports of the executive arm of government that deserves appreciation and commendation.

He said that no arm of government was sufficiently endowed to perform its constitutional functions without support from the other arms.

He, therefore, dismissed the insinuation that the executive arm was inducing the judiciary with infrastructure to influence the discharge of its duty.

“Let no one be deceived; no arm of government is so sufficiently endowed and has everything that it requires to perform its constitutional functions.

“The makers of our constitution foresaw the need for support, cooperation, collaboration and intervention of the executive arm in areas of infrastructural facilities.

“It does not amount to interference with the independence of either arm of government,” he said.

Awomolo commended President Bola Tinubu and Wike, a Life Bencher, for providing basic infrastructure to the Nigerian Law School, Body of Benchers and the Judiciary.

He described the construction of infrastructural support to the Body of Benchers as “historical” in the history of the body.

Also, the Vice Chairman of the body, Olukayode Ariwoola, the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, equally commended Wike for his support of the judiciary.

Ariwoola decorated the minister with the emblem of the Body of Benchers and presented him with a plaque for his contribution to the legal profession.

On his part, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi said Wike has distinguished himself as a dependable public office holder.

“It is men and women like you who give people hope. You have given us hope. May God bless you.

“You are not just a patriot; you are a lawyer and member of the Body of Benchers. We are very proud of you.