A Nigerian mercenary fighting for the Russian military, Kehinde Oluwagbemileke, has been captured by the Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war between the two nations.

According to Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” project, Oluwagbemileke was apprehended by the Freedom of Russia Legion, a unit composed of Russian fighters fighting alongside Ukraine.

The 29-year-old served with the Russian forces for five months before he was captured in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Per the project, the Nigerian had reportedly been living in Russia for four years before he was arrested for drug-related charges.

Oluwagbemileke chose to join the Russian military aggression against Ukraine in exchange for a reduced sentence instead of serving a prison sentence under Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code.

“Kehinde is one of thousands of mercenaries from third countries recruited by Russia’s Defence Ministry to fight in Ukraine.

“We’ve already published data on nearly 7,000 foreign fighters from 14 countries, but that’s only a small part of the foreigners the Kremlin has sent to die in Ukraine. All of them are cheap manpower, which is not spared,” the organisation stated.

This development comes barely a week after the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured another foreign soldier Wang Wu aged 24, a Chinese citizen fighting on the side of the Russian Army.

Below is the AI-aided transcription of Oluwagbemileke's interrogation shared by the legion:

Kehinde Oluwagbemileke, a Nigerian mercenary fighting for the Russian Military.

Interviewer: Our stormtroopers have returned from a mission with an unusual trophy—Kehinde Oluwagbemileke. Apparently, due to a shortage of cannon fodder, Putin’s commanders are luring foreigners by deception to “defend the Motherland” in far-off Ukraine.

Interrogator: What is your passport?

Kehinde: Russian.

Interrogator: Russian passport?

Kehinde: Yes, Russian passport.

Interrogator: What did you do before?

Kehinde: Before?

Interrogator: Before joining the SVO. You joined the SVO?

Kehinde: Yes.

Interrogator: Why did you go to war?

Kehinde: For quick liberation.

Interrogator: Were you in prison?

Kehinde: Yes, in prison.

Interrogator: And then they freed you?

Kehinde: Yes.

Interrogator: How long have you been in the Army?

Kehinde: Five months.

Interrogator: Five months? Where is your family?

Kehinde: In Nigeria.

Interrogator: In Nigeria? Does your family know you went to war?

Kehinde: No.

Interrogator: They don’t know? Do you regret it?

Kehinde: Of course.

Interrogator: Do you regret going?