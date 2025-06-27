The leading Finnish casino portal Kasinobonus.ai, founded by Matti Slotte in 2023 and managed by KasinoBonus LLC , has published a report shedding light on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies in the gambling industry.

According to research conducted by the platform’s analytics team, 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer bonuses that are more advantageous compared to traditional platforms.

The report notes that the main advantages of crypto casinos are transparency, fast transaction processing, and the lack of a need to provide personal data. These factors increasingly attract players, particularly in countries with high levels of digitalization, including Finland.

Benefits of cryptocurrency bonuses

According to Kasinobonus , the average welcome bonus in crypto casinos exceeds similar offers from traditional casinos by 20-30%.

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

Advantages of crypto casinos:

Lucrative bonuses. Welcome packages at crypto casinos can exceed traditional bonuses by 20-30%. Transparency. Blockchain technology ensures complete transparency of transactions. Anonymity. Players can remain anonymous, increasing trust in these platforms. Fast transaction processing. Blockchain technology allows for instant deposits and withdrawals.

"Cryptocurrency casinos open up new opportunities for players. They not only offer higher bonuses but also guarantee absolute transparency and anonymity. These factors make them especially appealing to Finnish players," commented Matti Slotte, founder and editor-in-chief of Kasinobonus.ai.

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

Experts also attribute the growing interest in crypto casinos to increased awareness of blockchain technologies and their applications. As noted in a SoftSwiss article , "The use of cryptocurrencies in online casinos significantly speeds up transaction processes, reduces fees, and enhances the overall user experience."

Comparison of Crypto Casinos and Traditional Online Casinos

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

Crypto casinos often provide higher bonuses on the first deposit, which is linked to lower operating costs and a focus on attracting customers. They also typically feature low transaction fees (0–2%) due to the absence of intermediaries, such as banks.

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

Finland as a hub for the crypto gambling industry

Finland, known for its advanced adoption of technology, is quickly becoming a leader in the cryptocurrency gambling sector. Many casino operators choose Finland to test their new products thanks to the active participation of local players in the crypto economy.

Reasons for the popularity of crypto casinos in Finland:

High level of digitalization. Finland is at the forefront of technological and digital solutions. Attraction to cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular among Finnish users. Platform flexibility. Crypto casinos offer unique bonus schemes and opportunities for users.

"Our research shows that Finnish users exhibit a particular interest in crypto casinos. This is due both to the convenience of using cryptocurrencies and to unique bonus offers that are hard to find on traditional platforms," added Matti Slotte.

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

The role of Kasinobonus.ai in industry development

Since its founding in 2023, Matti Slotte and his team at Kasinobonus.ai have focused on providing the most accurate information for players. The platform actively researches the market, publishes up-to-date data, and helps users choose the best casinos.

"We see our mission as being a bridge between players and casinos. Our goal is to provide objective and comprehensive reviews so that every user can make informed decisions," emphasized Slotte.

The report also includes information on how cryptocurrencies are influencing bonus strategies. For instance, the flexibility of crypto transactions enables operators to create personalized offers based on players’ preferences.

Kasinobonus.ai Publishes Report: 69% of crypto casinos in Finland offer more lucrative bonuses than traditional platforms

For Matti Slotte, cryptocurrencies and blockchain are not just topics of research but also inspiration for writing his book, Cryptocurrency & Casino: A Complete Guide . In this work, he examines the impact of cryptocurrencies on online casinos in detail and offers readers strategies for safe and profitable gambling on crypto platforms. The book has become an important resource for both newcomers and experienced players interested in new trends in gambling.

If you’re interested in exploring the Finnish crypto casino market or want access to the latest data on bonuses, contact the Kasinobonus.ai team. For partnerships and more information, reach out at: info(@)kasinobonus.ai.

_---_