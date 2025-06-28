Top 6 most women-friendly countries in the world

In a world where women's rights are easily trampled upon, finding a country that supports your ambitions, respects your rights, and nurtures your potential as a woman can be difficult.

But that's not to say such countries don't exist. In fact, there are still countries today where equality and respect for women's rights are a culture that drives everyday life.

If you're planning to relocate or visit another country, it's best to choose a country that's friendly to women.

Here, let's review six countries that stand out for their women-friendly policies and laws. These countries are your best bet when you choose to move for any reason.

Iceland

There's no better country to start our list with than Iceland. It's quite evident that this country has invested significantly in promoting gender equality across all sectors. Its strong presence of women in politics is a clear testament to the country's level of advancement.

There's also equal access to education, and a complete absence of gender wage gap that puts the country at the forefront of the fight for women's rights protection. Iceland is more than just a scenic dream. It's a feminist haven.

Finland

This country stands out for the amount of female representation it has in leadership. In fact, women make up half of the country's ministers. Finland has also had four previous female prime ministers, demonstrating a commitment to appointing women to top leadership roles.

There's also a fascinating education system that provides equal opportunities for male and female students. Even workplaces are not left out, considering the additional benefits they offer to help women advance in their careers.

Belgium

Here's another fascinating destination for working-class women. Thanks to its modern labour laws and strong rules against discrimination, more women now enjoy the freedom to make personalized career decisions and lead fulfilling lives. Its flexible work options also help ensure that everybody enjoys a good work-life balance.

Sweden

Sweden consistently ranks among the top countries in terms of gender equality. Women enjoy strong legal protections, generous parental leave, and high representation in politics and leadership positions. The country’s focus on work-life balance and universal childcare support makes it particularly welcoming to women professionals and mothers alike.

New Zealand

New Zealand is celebrated for its inclusive culture and progressive leadership. It was the first self-governing country to grant women the right to vote. The country is renowned for its low crime rates, vibrant women’s movements, and policies that promote women's empowerment in the workplace and beyond. Plus, New Zealand's stunning natural beauty doesn’t hurt!

Canada

Canada stands out for its multicultural inclusiveness and strong commitment to gender equality. Women enjoy access to excellent healthcare, supportive parental leave, and a high standard of living. Canadian cities often rank among the safest in the world, and the country actively promotes women’s participation in politics and business.

