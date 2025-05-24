Lord’s Gin reintroduces ready-to-drink sleek cans in celebration of World Cocktail Day 2025

To mark World Cocktail Day 2025, Lord’s Gin reignited excitement around its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Gin Cocktail sleek cans, reinforcing its position as a premium lifestyle brand with a consumer-forward approach to convenience and flavour.

The reintroduction was driven by a two-part activation campaign; a digital mixology session led by renowned mixologist Uyi Aisien, and a live brand experience in Lagos.

Under the campaign theme “Lord’s Mix the Moment,” Lord’s Gin invited consumers to rediscover the refreshing ease and premium indulgence of its RTD cocktails, which have been available in the market and are now being re-emphasized as a go-to option for modern drinkers.

The celebration began on May 13th 2025, with Uyi Aisien, popularly known as Ralph Cocktail, releasing a short-form video on Instagram and TikTok where he demonstrated just how effortless it is to enjoy the Lord’s RTD sleek cans straight from the fridge or elevated with simple kitchen garnishes. The video encouraged fans to recreate their own versions and share using the hashtag #LordsMixTheMoment.

Taking the celebration several notches higher beyond digital, Lord’s Gin hosted a consumer engagement experience on May 16th 2025, in Lagos. The event brought together influencers, lifestyle creators, and cocktail lovers to enjoy curated brand moments including: On-site tastings of the RTD cocktails, DIY garnish and pairing stations, a branded photo, and live gaming station.

“The RTD sleek cans have been on shelves, but World Cocktail Day gave us the perfect opportunity to reintroduce them in a fresh, lifestyle-led context,” said Segun Akinyemiju, Senior Business Brand Manager, Lord’s Gin.

“The campaign was designed to show how seamlessly Lord’s fits into everyday enjoyment — whether you’re at home, outdoors, or on the move,” he added.

The “Lord’s Mix the Moment” campaign underscores Lord’s Gin’s continued evolution as a brand that respects tradition while embracing innovation. As consumers increasingly seek convenience without sacrificing quality, the RTD gin cocktail cans remain a stylish and flavour-forward choice.

