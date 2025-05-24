A Taste of the Tropics: Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut liqueur takes center stage on World Cocktail Day 2025

In celebration of World Cocktail Day 2025, Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut Cocktail brought tropical flavour and energy to the spotlight, reintroducing its unique blend to a new generation of cocktail enthusiasts through a vibrant campaign led by acclaimed mixologist Braide Ifeanyi.

The brand delivered an unforgettable digital-to-live experience themed #CalypsoMixandSipTheTropics, fusing online storytelling with a high-energy consumer activation in Lagos.

The campaign launched digitally on May 13, as Braide Ifeanyi — known for his creativity behind the bar — shared a short-form cocktail tutorial across social platforms.

In the video, he highlighted the versatility of Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut Cocktail and demonstrated quick, home-friendly ways to enjoy it solo or with easy kitchen ingredients. The session invited followers to try their hand at tropical cocktail twists and join the conversation using the hashtag #CalypsoMixandSipTheTropics.

To extend the celebration, Calypso took the celebration several Notches Higher with a consumer experience event held on May 16th 2025, in Lagos at the drinks.ng hub.

Guests including lifestyle influencers, cocktail lovers, and content creators enjoyed a curated tropical-themed atmosphere complete with:Guided tastings of Calypso cocktails, a DIY garnish and mix station featuring passion fruit and coconut pairings, tropical photo booths and digital content zones, Music, games, and real-time social engagement.

“The goal of this campaign was to reawaken love for a classic liqueur that many Nigerians know and remember, but now framed in a fresh and relevant context, ” said Valentine Dibia, Digital Marketing Manager, NDL.

“With Braide Ifeanyi as our mixologist partner, we were able to tell a story of nostalgia, flavour, and creative freedom — all while connecting authentically with our digital-first audience,” he added.

The campaign generated significant online and offline engagement, reinforcing Calypso’s position as a bold, playful, and flavour-forward brand that celebrates individuality and tropical expression.

The success of the campaign affirms Calypso’s continued relevance in Nigeria’s evolving spirits market, especially among younger consumers looking for flavour-rich, lifestyle-compatible options.

_---_