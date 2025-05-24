Pulse logo
A Taste of the Tropics: Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut liqueur takes center stage on World Cocktail Day 2025

24 May 2025 at 22:15
#FeatureByCalypso
In celebration of World Cocktail Day 2025, Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut Cocktail brought tropical flavour and energy to the spotlight, reintroducing its unique blend to a new generation of cocktail enthusiasts through a vibrant campaign led by acclaimed mixologist Braide Ifeanyi.

The brand delivered an unforgettable digital-to-live experience themed #CalypsoMixandSipTheTropics, fusing online storytelling with a high-energy consumer activation in Lagos.

The campaign launched digitally on May 13, as Braide Ifeanyi — known for his creativity behind the bar — shared a short-form cocktail tutorial across social platforms.

In the video, he highlighted the versatility of Calypso Passion Fruit Coconut Cocktail and demonstrated quick, home-friendly ways to enjoy it solo or with easy kitchen ingredients. The session invited followers to try their hand at tropical cocktail twists and join the conversation using the hashtag #CalypsoMixandSipTheTropics.

To extend the celebration, Calypso took the celebration several Notches Higher with a consumer experience event held on May 16th 2025, in Lagos at the drinks.ng hub.

Guests including lifestyle influencers, cocktail lovers, and content creators enjoyed a curated tropical-themed atmosphere complete with:Guided tastings of Calypso cocktails, a DIY garnish and mix station featuring passion fruit and coconut pairings, tropical photo booths and digital content zones, Music, games, and real-time social engagement.

“The goal of this campaign was to reawaken love for a classic liqueur that many Nigerians know and remember, but now framed in a fresh and relevant context,” said Valentine Dibia, Digital Marketing Manager, NDL.

“With Braide Ifeanyi as our mixologist partner, we were able to tell a story of nostalgia, flavour, and creative freedom — all while connecting authentically with our digital-first audience,” he added.

The campaign generated significant online and offline engagement, reinforcing Calypso’s position as a bold, playful, and flavour-forward brand that celebrates individuality and tropical expression.

The success of the campaign affirms Calypso’s continued relevance in Nigeria’s evolving spirits market, especially among younger consumers looking for flavour-rich, lifestyle-compatible options.

_---_

