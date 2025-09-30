Mercy Eke Celebrates Her Birthday in Mai Atafo And Pearls

Statement birthday shoots have been like a national cake passed from celebrant to celebrant. Everybody gets their slice and slay, but some people turn it into a statement, a story, and a fashion aisle. Big Brother Naija ex-winner and fashion entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, welcomed her new year with a bold set of images that are equal parts sophisticated, strong, and intensely personal.



Dressing in a custom white suit designed by Nigerian fashion designer Mai Atafo, accessorized with pearls and crowned with a beaming cupcake moment, Mercy did not just turn another year older; she marked her journey, her strength, and her unapologetic sense of style.

The Look

The highlight of Mercy's birthday shoot is her spot-on style. She wore a crisp, double-breasted white suit that exudes contemporary glamour. The made-to-order piece by Mai Atafo strikes a balance between structure and drape, featuring wide lapels, flowing pants, and a refined, silhouette-flattering cut.

Mercy softened the suit's edginess with classic pearl details. The drop necklace falls beautifully down her neck, complemented by chunky pearl earrings, a nod to retro femininity. A sleek watch and bangles on her arm provide subtle shine, while her choice of pointed white heels completes the monochromatic color. Her platinum blonde, cropped hairdo completes the look, which is edgy yet chic. READ MORE: Yemi Alade Celebrates One Month of Yem Beauty After Four Years in the Making

In addition to the photos, Mercy penned a heartfelt caption that added emotional depth to the photos: " Today I celebrate not just my age, but my journey. From tough battles to quiet wins, I’ve grown stronger, wiser, and braver. I honor the resilience, the lessons, the faith that kept me going, even when no one was watching. Here’s to my strength, my growth, and the brighter days ahead. Happy Birthday to me. " The carousel of photos, within a few hours, had accumulated over 100,000 likes and 6,000 comments. What made the moment more special was the show of love from other celebrities like BBN alum Tacha and Maria Chike Benjamin.