Victory for Team Yhemolee at celebrity-packed Bet9ja Football Tournament

Jubilations broke out at The Fidelity Ground in Oniru, Lagos, as Team Yhemolee emerged winners of the Bet9ja Football Carnival five-a-side tournament, capping off a full day of football and music.

Hosted by Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading sports betting brand, the inaugural edition of The Football Carnival featured four celebrity-led teams: Yhemo FC, captained by nightlife personality Yhemolee; Shank FC, led by content creator and comedian Shank; Okocha FC, headed by actor and entertainer Charles Okocha; and Sheggz FC, captained by former reality TV star Sheggz.

The crowd of thousands of fans was treated to nonstop action, from high-scoring matches to live performances by Bella Shmurda, BNXN, CDQ, Shoday, and Terry G, with support from DJs and hypemen M.I.A, Toby Shang, and Livewire, in a unique partnership with Mainland BlockParty.

Commenting on the essence of the event, Jennifer Olatunji, Senior Marketing Manager at Bet9ja, said, “The Celebrity 5-Aside Tournament is a celebration of passion, community, and the dynamic spirit of Nigerian youth culture. Bet9ja remains committed to driving engagement through experiences that speak directly to our audience’s hearts and passions.”

While the focus was on entertainment, the tournament also supported key social causes. Each team played on behalf of a foundation.

Team Yhemolee played for the Festus Fajemilo Foundation, which provides support to individuals and families affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Team Sheggz represented the Bethesda School for the Blind; Team Okocha backed the Givers Supportive Foundation, and Team Shank championed the Morainbow Down Syndrome Foundation.

Team Yhemolee clinched first place, defeating Team Shank in an enthralling final. All four teams earned financial prizes for the charities they represented, with a total of ₦2 million donated. "We came to have fun, but we also came to win," Yhemolee said after the final whistle. "Shoutout to my team and everyone who showed love. The real winners are the people this donation will impact."