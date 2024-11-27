The Ultimate Entertainment Week Lagos 2024 Guide

Entertainment Week Lagos 2024 is here, and it's going to be bigger and better! From December 10th to 15th, EWL will take over Lagos for an unforgettable week that celebrates the very best of Africa’s entertainment.

This year’s event will showcase Africa’s creative talents in film, fashion, music, comedy, and more— from film premieres, fashion shows, comedy nights, live music, and networking opportunities. There is something for everyone.

Unmissable Events at EWL 2024

Mark your calendars because EWL 2024 is packed with must-attend events! Here’s what you can look forward to: Launch Party – Tuesday, Dec 10th

Kick off the week in style with a VIP reception and an unforgettable opening night celebration.

The Runway Coterie – Wednesday, Dec 11th

Experience the best of African fashion as designers showcase their latest collections.

Jokes n Jollof – Thursday, Dec 12th

A night full of laughs with some of the best comedians, good food, and even better vibes.

Turn Up Lagos – Friday, Dec 13th

A high-energy party that brings the Lagos nightlife alive with music and dancing.

Film Premiere – Saturday, Dec 14th

Be the first to catch exclusive screenings and premieres of the latest African films.

Concert – Sunday, Dec 15th

Wrap up the week with a concert featuring top African artists for an epic musical experience.

Get Involved— Registrations Open for FREE! Register now to ensure you don’t miss these incredible events. Film Lab Screening Applications | Deal Room | And More!



Film Lab Screening Applications: Calling all filmmakers! This is your chance to have your work featured in our Film Lab Screening, a platform where you can showcase your film to an audience of industry professionals, creatives, and entertainment lovers. Submit a film now - link here !

Showcase Your Talent: We’re looking for creative talent across several categories to showcase during EWL 2024. Eligible categories include: Fashion houses, comedians, DJs, and musicians. Apply here .



Deal Room: The Deal Room identifies creatives with scalable solutions, mentors them, and provides funding to bring their ideas to life. If you’re a startup founder or creative entrepreneur, this is your chance to pitch your ideas to investors and industry mentors at EWL 2024. Note: Selected participants will receive mentorship and funding opportunities to scale their solutions. Apply now to secure your slot in the Deal Room!



Media Accreditation Now Open—Register to Cover EWL 2024! Are you a journalist or content creator? Media accreditation is officially open for EWL 2024! Don’t miss the chance to cover one of the most exciting entertainment events in Africa. You'll get exclusive access to interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and much more. Apply for your press pass HERE !

