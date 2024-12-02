NSFDW 2024: A Spectacular Showcase of Emerging Fashion Talent

The 7th edition of the Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week (NSFDW), concluded in grand style, leaving an indelible mark on the African fashion scene. The week-long event, held from November 26th to 30th, featured an exciting lineup of activities across Lagos, culminating in a breathtaking grand finale at the prestigious Oriental Hotel.

The event brought together 20 exceptional emerging designers who captivated audiences with bold and avant-garde designs. Each collection celebrated Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity and innovative spirit, cementing the designers' status as the future of African fashion.

The energy and vision of this year’s official ambassadors, Isilomo Braimoh and Larry Hector added an inspiring dimension to the event. Their creativity and passion for fashion aligned seamlessly with the “Fashion Forward” theme, resonating with attendees throughout the week.

Recognition of excellence took center stage as PatrickSlim was honored with the Most Creative Male Designer award, earning the BlackNBold Award and a cash prize of 1 million naira. Vienne Styling claimed the Most Creative Female Designer title, receiving the Etimbuk Udoh Award and a matching cash prize. Both winners will have the opportunity to showcase their collections at Dallas Fashion Week in March 2025.

Workshops led by industry experts like Kola Oshalusi of Insigna Media, Sola Babatunde, the CEO of OSC Fashion School and Anifowoshe Abiodun, Lead Instructor at House of Tara International offered invaluable insights into areas such as fashion photography, pattern making, fabric manipulation, and makeup artistry. These sessions equipped participants with practical knowledge to excel in the competitive fashion world.

The grand finale was a fitting climax to a week of creativity and innovation. Notable personalities from the fashion, business, entertainment, and media industries attended the event, including Hon. Mobolaji Ogundele, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Ade Bakare, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, Emmy Kasbit, Bibi Lawrence, Chris Oputa, and many others. The atmosphere was electric as the fashion community gathered to celebrate the artistry and determination of Nigeria’s next generation of designers.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Abiola Orimolade, Founder of NSFDW, shared, “This year’s edition surpassed all expectations. NSFDW continues to be a global platform for nurturing and celebrating the next generation of designers. We’re proud to showcase the incredible talent emerging from Nigeria and beyond.”