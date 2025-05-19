Guinness Nigeria thrills fans with Premier League trophy in Nigeria

Excitement filled the air as Guinness Nigeria welcomed Nigerian Premier League fans to get a glance and take pictures with the Premier League trophy. The event took place at The Palms Mall in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The venue had fans watching football games via big screens on either side of the hall, with drink stands at different parts of the hall.

With Liverpool already crowned winners of the 2024/2025 season, some Liverpool fans present couldn’t hide their excitement as the trophy was revealed.

Football legends like Victor Ikpeba and Joseph Yobo were also in attendance. When asked how easy it is to win the Premier League, the former Monaco forward said, “to win the Premier League, you need momentum”.

Lots of fans were excited to see the Premier League trophy on display, as they had the opportunity to take photos and get close to the trophy their favourite clubs fight to win every season.

Side attractions

At the Match day venue, there are different spots where you can get a customized jersey, drinks, photo booth, and a gaming area where one can play video games.

As the trophy was revealed, the Liverpool anthem, You’ll never walk alone, was played to celebrate the current winners. Liverpool fans present could not hide their excitement as they sang along and jumped after the anthem was over.

The trophy looked beautiful and it was wrapped in sky blue (the colour of Manchester City), the current holders.

Fans' reaction

Fans were excited to see the Premier League trophy as they formed a queue to take pictures and a glance at the most coveted title in England. It was a moment of joy for many Arsenal fans in the queue, although their team could only come second for the second season in a row.

A Man U fan says, “I’m a bit excited even though my team didn’t win it”.

Prizes

Guests who participated in a 10-second game anchored by the hosts were eligible to win a 50-inch TV as the star prize.

There were other gifts to be won like footballs and jerseys and a few lucky guests went home with them.

Match Day

The match of the day was Arsenal Vs Newcastle, with both teams playing to get automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

There were fans from different clubs: some wanted Arsenal to lose so they cheered every Newcastle chance, while Arsenal fans continued to hope they would win, even though they ended the year behind the winners for a second year in a row.

Arsenal won the game by a goal to nil, scored by Declan Rice. Although it was hard fought, Arsenal fans were filled with joy, and some even danced after the final whistle to celebrate their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Guiness and football go together

Rotimi Odusola, Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Nigeria PLC, during an interview, says the Premier League trophy was brought to Lagos “to connect the synergy between the passion that the consumers have for football and for the brand Guinness.”

“Guinness Match Day is one of our biggest platforms for projecting our longstanding relationship with football at the highest level. When people sit down to enjoy football with their bottle of Guinness, you want to do it in an atmosphere that is conducive,” he further stated.

He also added “We celebrate life every day, everywhere. What we stand for is to support Nigerians in celebration. Football offers an occasion for celebration, particularly if you are supporting a team that wins, but even if your team doesn’t win, it resonates with our purpose as a business.”

Yinka Bakare, the Marketing and Innovation Director for Guinness Nigeria PLC, explains how the event integrates culture for Nigerians, he says “the biggest followership for football, the Premier League is among the youths, and we know that the youths are the ones driving culture, they’re driving trends. So we believe this is a very important and critical passion point for young consumers to come together to unite them.”

“This has been done in Ghana, and it was right for us to do it in Nigeria as well,” he added.

He also urged consumers to pay attention to what Guinness will try to do more culturally and locally in giving them more exposure to the global brand soon.

Prominent personalities and influencers in attendance included former Super Eagles players, Victor Ikpeba, Joseph Yobo, Bella Okagbue, Neo Akpofure, Shaun among others.