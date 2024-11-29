Arivla Hosts the Ultimate Asoebi Party and Fashion Show: A Celebration of Nigerian Fashion and Culture

Lagos, Nigeria – 23rd October 2024 – Arivla , an e-commerce platform for indigenous fashion, is delighted to announce its Asoebi Party and Fashion Show, a night celebrating Nigerian cultural fashion. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 13th December 2024, at The Podium, 124 T. F. Kuboye Rd, Lagos.

Themed “Old Money vs. New Money,” this exclusive event will feature an exhibition, a red-carpet fashion show, and an after-party. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of vendors, offering everything from fabrics, wedding dresses, accessories to shoes, drinks, hair, skincare, food, and more. It’s a space designed to celebrate creativity of Nigerian Fashion and lifestyle. Adding an exciting element to the exhibition is the Arivla Trade Station, a collaborative effort by Arivla, Looped Love, Purple Entertainment, and The Returnees. At the Trade Station, guests can bring their preloved items in good condition to buy, sell, trade, or swap with others. For valuable items, guests also have the option to auction them. Items donated through this initiative will go to Arivla’s partner charity.

The fashion show will bring designs from top Nigerian designers like Bibi Lawrence, T Artilier, HRH Luxury, Mazelle Bridal, and more to life on the runway. The night will conclude with an after-party featuring fashion, music, and networking opportunities

This event serves as the official opening night of Arivla’s platform, ready to disrupt the market with a unique approach; making Nigerian fashion accessible to all. With a focus on connecting indigenous creatives with fashion lovers, Arivla is gaining recognition as a centre for bespoke designs and indigenous fabrics. The event is designed to merge tradition with modern fashion, creating a unique experience for all attendees.

“Our vision at Arivla is to make Nigerian cultural fashion a global sensation, and this event is a reflection of that. We are thrilled to bring fashion lovers and creators together for an evening that highlights the elegance of Asoebi and the vibrancy of Nigerian culture,” said CEO and Founder of Arivla, Mrs. Ivy Okike-Fatusin.

Tickets for the Asoebi Party are available now at https://www.arivla.com/events .



Interested vendors and participants can contact Arivla at +234 904 988 0926 or admin@arivla.com for inquiries regarding exhibitions, VIPs, and VVIP tickets.



For media inquiries, please contact: yd@yettyd.com

About Arivla: