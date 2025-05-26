AfricanaXperience x Trax Apparel Delivers a Thrilling #SpringPop at Jabi Lake Mall

Abuja, Nigeria – The vibrant energy of spring came alive over the weekend as AfricanaXperience, hosted in collaboration with Africana Couture and Trax Apparel, delivered an unforgettable two-day affair tagged #SpringPop. Held at the Africana Couture store in Jabi Lake Mall, the experience merged fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment, drawing in style enthusiasts, tastemakers, and community members from across Abuja.

Africana Couture, renowned for redefining modern African menswear, served as both venue host and creative anchor for the event. Their signature store was transformed into a dynamic space where tradition met trend. With its impeccable aesthetics and deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and culture, Africana Couture set the tone for an immersive experience that celebrated Nigerian identity and innovation in menswear. The brand also brought its signature flair to the ambiance—welcoming guests into a stylish and culturally rich environment.

Trax Apparel, more than just a fashion brand, brought the vibrant essence of African heritage to life at the #SpringPop experience. Known for its celebration of African tradition through modern design, the brand infused the event with expressive energy and cultural depth. Guests explored a curated selection of Trax Apparel’s unique pieces, each one inspired by the continent’s rich colors, intricate patterns, and artistic craftsmanship. With its signature fusion of tradition and innovation, Trax Apparel allowed attendees to literally wear the culture—connecting style with storytelling, and fashion with heritage.

Together, Africana Couture and Trax Apparel crafted an engaging lineup of activities—from live styling and fashion games to delectable bites and curated shopping experiences. The synergy between both brands created an atmosphere where community met creativity, and fashion met fun.

“This wasn’t just a pop-up; it was a celebration of culture and creativity. The turnout exceeded expectations, and it’s clear that Abuja is ready for more of these curated, stylish moments,” said a representative from Africana Couture.

As this edition of AfricanaXperience comes to a close, the buzz continues online with fans and guests sharing their favorite moments. And as anticipation builds for the next experience, one thing is certain—Abuja is ready.