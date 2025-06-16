5 Reasons Why You Should Join BetKing & Jay-Jay Okocha For A Guinness World Record™Attempt

Are you a football fan? If yes, this is your chance to make history. In June 2025, the football legend Jay Jay Okocha will join 2000 football enthusiasts to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title of the most people to simultaneously juggle a ball in the air, and you get to be a part of it as well.

If you’re still on the fence, here are 5 reasons why you should head to Tafawa Balewa Square on June 28th and participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Be Part of A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

At this event, you’ll join thousands of others in juggling football at the same time, side by side with fellow football fans and the legendary Jay Jay Okocha. Whether you’re a football pro or just passionate about the game, your participation counts.

Meet and Juggle with Jay Jay Okocha

Yes, you read that right! Our football legend, Jay Jay Okocha, will be leading the charge sharing the pitch, juggling skills, and iconic energy that made him a legend. This is your chance to not only meet him but to be a part of his legacy.

Celebrate the Launch of JJ BallX

This isn’t just about breaking records. It’s about launching JJ BallX — BetKing’s brand-new, street football-themed crash casino game that celebrates Nigerian football culture. With visuals inspired by local street scenes and a central character modeled after Okocha himself, the game brings nostalgia and excitement right to your screen. What better way to kick it off than with a record-breaking celebration?

Experience a Day of Fun, Unity, and Football Culture

There’s something powerful about thousands of people coming together for a shared passion. From live music and vibrant community vibes to exciting giveaways, street football energy, and unforgettable moments — this is more than an event. It’s a celebration of Nigerian culture, talent, and unity.



As part of the experience, every participant will receive a football and a jersey to take home — with the football personally signed by the legend himself, Jay-Jay Okocha. From live music and street football energy to community vibes, unforgettable moments, and exciting giveaways, this isn’t just a game — it’s a celebration of Nigerian culture, unity, and talent. It’s a memory you’ll carry with you forever.

Win Big with JJ BallX — Up to ₦300 Million Up for Grabs

The excitement doesn’t end at the event. Once you’ve soaked in the experience, take the thrill online by playing JJ BallX. With up to ₦300 million to be won, this is your chance to turn football passion into real rewards. Are you ready to play, win, and make history?