Red Flags in Job Descriptions You Should Never Ignore

Scrolling through job boards can feel like navigating a minefield. Some listings sound perfect with flexible hours, “great exposure,” and a “dynamic work culture.” But hidden behind those buzzwords might be clues that the role isn’t what it seems. In other words, you may need to “shine ya eye”. In Nigeria’s competitive job market, it’s important to read between the lines. We’ve put together a guide to help you spot red flags in job descriptions backed by real hiring trends and expert insights.

Red Flag 1: “We’re like a family here.”

Why you should be concerned: According to workplace culture experts, overly familiar language like this can blur professional boundaries. While it may sound positive, it sometimes indicates unclear expectations about working hours, responsibilities, or hierarchy.

A healthy workplace encourages teamwork but still respects structure and boundaries.

Red Flag 2: “Fast-paced environment”

Why you should be concerned: Not every “fast-paced” role is bad, but the phrase can sometimes signal a high-stress or understaffed environment.

A 2023 Jobberman Nigeria survey found that over 45% of young professionals cite work stress and unclear job expectations as top workplace challenges. If a job doesn’t explain how support or training is provided, ask for clarification before applying.

Red Flag 3: “Must be willing to work under pressure”

Why you should be concerned: It’s normal for businesses to have busy periods, but if “pressure” is emphasized, it may point to constant high workloads or unrealistic deadlines.

You can ask about typical working hours and how the company supports employees during peak seasons.

Red Flag 4: “Compensation based on performance” or “Commission only”

Why you should be concerned: Jobs that don’t specify a clear base pay can lead to income instability.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) notes that transparent pay structures are key to fair employment. If payment is commission-only, make sure you understand how targets are set and how often earnings are disbursed.

Red Flag 5: “We need a self-starter” or “Minimal supervision”

Why you should be concerned: Being proactive is great, but early-career professionals should still expect guidance.

A 2024 LinkedIn Global Talent Trends report found that mentorship and clear management support are among the top three factors driving employee satisfaction.

If the job doesn’t mention training, onboarding, or teamwork, it may lack proper structure.

Red Flag 6: “Great exposure” or “Opportunity to learn”

Why you should be concerned:

“Exposure” can be valuable only if it comes with real experience and fair compensation.

However, when “exposure” replaces pay details or responsibilities, it’s worth asking how your work will be evaluated or rewarded.

Red Flag 7: “Flexible pay” or “Startup culture”

Why you should be concerned: Startups can be exciting, but flexibility shouldn’t mean unpredictability.

If a job uses phrases like “flexible pay,” clarify whether that means performance incentives, commission, or delayed salaries.

Reliable employers will always be transparent about payment timelines and conditions.

What to Look for Instead

A good job description should: Clearly list duties and reporting lines





Indicate pay range or benefits





Define work hours and expectations





Mention training or growth opportunities





Use respectful, professional language

In summary:

Job descriptions are often your first introduction to a company, and the language they use can tell you a lot about what to expect.

If something feels vague, too good to be true, or overly demanding, pause and ask questions before making a decision. Your time and skills are valuable, and the right employer will make that clear from the start. For verified job listings, career insights, and free training to boost your employability, explore the Pulse Career Page.