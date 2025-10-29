Ghosted by a Recruiter? Here's Why It Happens and What to Do Next

You nailed the interview. The conversation flowed. The recruiter said they'd get back to you.

You wait a day, then two, then a week... and nothing. That’s when it hits you: you’ve been ghosted.

If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. And no, it's not always your fault. 61% of job seekers say they’ve been ghosted after an interview — data from a Greenhouse report.

While being ignored post-interview can feel deeply personal, ghosting is often more about internal company dynamics than your skills or qualifications. Understanding why it happens is the first step to moving past the disappointment.

Why Do Recruiters Go Silent?

It’s easy to feel like you did something wrong, but most times, ghosting is a reflection of the company's internal process and not your qualifications, aka, “it’s not you, it's them”. Here are some of the most common reasons:

Recruiters Are Overwhelmed by Volume:

Recruiters in Nigeria often receive a massive number of applications, making it nearly impossible to respond to every single person who applies or interviews. Sometimes, a promising candidate simply gets lost in the pile.

Internal Delays & Changes:

The hiring process can stall due to a variety of factors you can't control. A sudden hiring freeze, budget cuts, or a change in the company's priorities can put a promising role on hold or cancel it entirely.

The Position Was Filled Internally:

The role you interviewed for might have been filled by an internal candidate or a referral, which means the external hiring process is no longer needed.

Waiting on Feedback from Decision-Makers:

The recruiter may be waiting for feedback from the hiring manager or other team members, and without a definite answer, they have no update to give you.