Ghosted by a Recruiter? Here's Why It Happens and What to Do Next

You nailed the interview. The conversation flowed. The recruiter said they'd get back to you.
You wait a day, then two, then a week... and nothing. That’s when it hits you: you’ve been ghosted.
If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. And no, it's not always your fault. 61% of job seekers say they’ve been ghosted after an interview — data from a Greenhouse report.
While being ignored post-interview can feel deeply personal, ghosting is often more about internal company dynamics than your skills or qualifications. Understanding why it happens is the first step to moving past the disappointment.
Why Do Recruiters Go Silent?
It’s easy to feel like you did something wrong, but most times, ghosting is a reflection of the company's internal process and not your qualifications, aka, “it’s not you, it's them”. Here are some of the most common reasons:
Recruiters Are Overwhelmed by Volume:
Recruiters in Nigeria often receive a massive number of applications, making it nearly impossible to respond to every single person who applies or interviews. Sometimes, a promising candidate simply gets lost in the pile.
Internal Delays & Changes:
The hiring process can stall due to a variety of factors you can't control. A sudden hiring freeze, budget cuts, or a change in the company's priorities can put a promising role on hold or cancel it entirely.
The Position Was Filled Internally:
The role you interviewed for might have been filled by an internal candidate or a referral, which means the external hiring process is no longer needed.
Waiting on Feedback from Decision-Makers:
The recruiter may be waiting for feedback from the hiring manager or other team members, and without a definite answer, they have no update to give you.
According to an article on sapia.ai, statistics show that in robust hiring systems, about 25% of candidates drop off during the interview stage which signals just how fragile and inefficient many hiring funnels are.
What to Do If You’ve Been Ghosted:
Don't let this silence stop your momentum. Your job search is a marathon, not a sprint. Here’s how to handle it professionally and keep moving forward:
Don't Take It Personally:
This is the most important step. A recruiter's silence is rarely about you. You are a valuable talent, and a ghosting incident doesn't define your worth or potential. Keep your confidence high.
Send a Polite Follow-Up:
After a reasonable amount of time (usually 5 business days after the promised contact date), send a brief, professional email. Reiterate your interest in the role and politely ask for an update. This shows you're proactive and still interested without being pushy.
Keep Your Options Open:
Never put your job search on hold for one opportunity. Continue applying to other roles and networking in your field. This keeps your pipeline full and ensures you're not left waiting in the dark.
Move On and Learn:
If you don't hear back after a follow-up, it’s time to move on. Use the experience as a learning opportunity.
The Bottom Line:
Being ghosted hurts, but it doesn’t mean you failed. The hiring process can be messy, disorganized, and frankly, unfair at times. What matters is how you respond.
Stay focused. Stay resilient. Keep showing up for yourself
