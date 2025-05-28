Dettol reinforces commitment to public health at the 65th Nigerian Medical Association Conference

Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, has reinforced its commitment to advancing healthcare standards by co-sponsoring the 65th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). Held from April 27 to May 2, 2025, in Katsina State, the event was themed “The Universal Applicability of Care Standards for Patients and the Well-being of Healthcare Providers” and convened healthcare stakeholders to deliberate on strengthening healthcare delivery through standardised practices and effective public policy.

At the conference, Dettol took the opportunity to engage directly with the nation’s medical community while also spotlighting the vital role of antimicrobial protection in preventing disease outbreaks and strengthening community health resilience. Dr. Owoyele Ademolu, MD/CEO of Harley and Rainbow Specialized Laboratories and Diagnostics, on behalf of the brand delivered a compelling presentation titled “Community Health Resilience: Leveraging Hygiene Protection in Outbreak Prevention.”

Drawing on historical insights and real-world data, Dr. Ademolu emphasised the measurable public health impact of consistent hygiene interventions, particularly in dense urban settings prone to outbreaks. He noted the role of persistent antimicrobial agents in disrupting transmission pathways especially on shared touch surfaces—and underscored how with regular use, Dettol Original protects the skin’s natural germ fighting ability for up to 12 hours.

When we examine disease patterns in Nigeria’s urban centres—where infrastructure gaps, water scarcity, and high population densities converge—it becomes clear that hygiene is not a luxury, but a frontline defence, Dr. Ademolu said.

Dettol’s commitment to lasting protection is not just about individual health; but about building collective community resilience, especially where healthcare access is stretched or delayed.

Speaking on behalf of Reckitt Nigeria, manufacturers of Dettol, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Affairs, Media and Partnerships for Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, affirmed Dettol’s dedication to supporting the medical community in advancing Nigeria’s healthcare agenda.

We are honoured to stand with the Nigerian Medical Association at such a critical moment in national healthcare discourse, Uzo-Ogbugh stated. Dettol has always propagated that good health begins with prevention of illnesses, and we see our partnership with medical professionals as essential in driving this message, whether through education, advocacy, or innovation.

Since its introduction in 1933, Dettol has evolved from a hospital antiseptic to a global household name synonymous with hygiene and protection. In Nigeria, the brand continues to lead with innovation. Designed to meet the demands of everyday life, Dettol’s product range empowers Nigerians at every stage—from children in classrooms to parents at work, healthcare professionals on the frontlines, and communities striving for healthier futures.