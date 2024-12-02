Knock Knock, Smooth’s Here: Jameson unveils Jameson Yard, an immersive creative hub in Lagos

On Thursday, Jameson brought its vibrant, community-driven spirit to life with the unveiling of Jameson Yard, its first-ever branded residence in Lagos' bustling Lekki district.

Friends of the brand, influencers, ambassadors, partners, and celebrities came together for a one-of-a-kind experience at this immersive hub, where creativity, connection, and a good time are always on the agenda.

The evening was nothing short of star-studded, with the likes of Made Kuti and Nedo Kuti, Kelly Rae (Big Brother Season 9 winner), Dotti the Deity, Larry Hector, Callheruche, Ebuka Nwobu of Vogueboys, Tobi Mohammed of Mainland Block Party, Bisilola of Afrovibes, and many more joining the fun.

Guests were given a guided tour of the hub, which showcased its beautifully themed spaces:

Games Room: For all the fun and games, laughter, and good-natured competition.

Co-Working Space: A quiet spot for sparking creativity and collaboration.

Podcast Space: A pro-grade setup for capturing conversations that matter.

Content Creation Space: A dream space for creators, with flexible backdrops needed to bring ideas to life.

Black Barrel Room: A tribute to the craft behind Jameson Black Barrel, where quality is at the heart of what makes it special.

The Yard: An inviting open-air space where great conversations and memories flow under the stars.

Every corner of Jameson Yard exemplified the brand's commitment to fostering creativity, community, and unforgettable experiences. It’s all about making connections with others, exchanging stories, and, of course, enjoying a great drink.

The evening was filled with excitement, good vibes, and even better conversations. Guests gathered to savour expertly crafted Jameson cocktails with fun, quirky names like Rebirth, TIM, and Date Night, which were perfectly paired with mouthwatering gourmet bites. 'The Yard' quickly became the focal point of the gathering, as laughter echoed, stories were told, and new friendships were formed.

Bodam Taiwo, Pernod Ricard's Head of Portfolio, stated, "Jameson Yard reflects our commitment to creating safe spaces for our community and being an integral part of their journey. It's not just about the whiskey; it's about the people, the stories, and the memories we create together."

Starting January 2025, Jameson Yard will open its doors to the public, offering a variety of exciting experiences like whiskey tastings, live music sessions, JBB dinner, creative workshops, podcast recordings, and more. The Hub is set to become the creative heartbeat of Lagos, a place where collaboration and celebration go hand in hand.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

