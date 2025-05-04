Ex-NNPCL boss Mele Kyari breaks silence amidst EFCC arrest rumours

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has refuted widespread rumours alleging that he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Describing the reports as “clear mischief” and a “calculated attempt” to discredit him, Kyari took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle late Saturday night to issue a strongly worded rebuttal.

“Over the past few days and in particular in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in EFCC custody,” he wrote. “This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know.”

Kyari stated that he is currently taking a “well-deserved rest” following the recent dissolution of the NNPCL board and management. He reiterated his readiness to respond to any lawful inquiry related to his tenure at the national oil firm.

In April, President Bola Tinubu removed Kyari and the board chairman, Pius Akinyelure, as part of a sweeping shake-up of the NNPCL. Bashir Ojulari was subsequently appointed as the new Group CEO, effective April 2, 2025.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Kyari noted that he served the NNPCL for 34 years; nearly six of which were as GCEO. He maintained that he executed his duties with transparency, integrity, and a deep sense of accountability, both to national institutions and to his faith.

“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah… I am happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” he said.

Kyari also urged the media to exercise responsibility and avoid spreading unverified claims, warning that such disinformation could damage national interests and tarnish Nigeria’s image before the international community.

“The resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose — the NNPCL or the country in general — as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community,” he cautioned.