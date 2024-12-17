MOVE AFRIKA TOURING CIRCUIT COMES TO NIGERIA FEBRUARY 2025

Lagos, December 17, 2024 // Today Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty, announced EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer, John Legend, will headline the next installment of Move Afrika, the first-of-its-kind music touring circuit headlined by international artists. Next year's tour will expand from East to West Africa, with Nigeria joining Rwanda as host countries. The tour will begin with Move Afrika: Kigali at the BK Arena on February 21, before continuing with Move Afrika: Lagos at The Palms on February 25, 2025. Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer the music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country.

Move Afrika is Global Citizen’s initiative to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music events. Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events will drive transformative investments within local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skill development and training. Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold-standard for entertainment touring events, increasing demand from international and regional artists to tour in the region and building local capacity within host cities across the continent. Each year, additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour circuit, which will further expand across the continent over the next five years.

The 2025 edition of Move Afrika will drive a citizen-led advocacy campaign championing sustainable development and economic growth, with a dedicated focus on strengthening health systems across Africa. Together with campaign partners, Global Citizen will urge African nations to increase domestic health financing, prioritize primary care and sexual and reproductive health and rights, boost global investments in health resilience, and alleviate financial burdens on nations to strengthen public health.

A limited number of tickets for Move Afrika: Kigali and Move Afrika: Lagos are available for purchase at moveafrika.org. Additional details about the February Move Afrika tour, including how to earn free tickets by taking action with Global Citizen, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Partners of Move Afrika include pgLang and the Rwanda Development Board.

“I’m honored and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of the Move Afrika tour – an initiative that not only brings unforgettable shows, but also creates entrepreneurship and job opportunities, empowering young people to engage with Africa’s growing music and creative industries,” said John Legend. “Africa has always been a global cultural powerhouse, and it’s an honor to be part of the future of live music on the continent.”

“We’re thrilled to have John Legend, our longtime Global Citizen Ambassador and friend, headline Move Afrika, as we expand the tour from Rwanda to Nigeria,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. “As Move Afrika grows year over year, our goal is to equip and inspire Africa’s dynamic, young population to participate in the live music and creative industries, while investing in its future with lasting infrastructure that will mean the continent no longer needs to be excluded from the international touring circuit.”

“Global Citizen and Move Afrika’s return to Rwanda in February 2025 underscores our shared commitment to showcasing Africa’s creative talent and leveraging the global entertainment industry to address the continent's development priorities,” said Francis Gatare, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board. “Together, we aim to position Rwanda as an entertainment hub that benefits all African countries, including by creating youth-focused employment and income-generating opportunities.”

The first Move Afrika event, Move Afrika: Rwanda, held in Kigali in December 2023, was headlined by Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize winning artist Kendrick Lamar, and prioritized job creation, skill training and youth entrepreneurship along the way. The event employed more than 1000 Rwandans, and engaged 75 percent local crew and production staff. Hailed by many as the most successful live music event ever staged in Rwanda, the show also featured performances by Zuchu, Bruce Melodie, DJ TOXXYK, Sherrie Silver, Ariel Wayz, Kivumbi King and Bruce The 1st.