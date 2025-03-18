JMG Celebrates Solar Appreciation Day with Road Walk, Advocates Engineering Solutions for Sustainable Development

Lagos, Nigeria – JMG Limited , a leading provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, is set to commemorate Solar Appreciation Day on March 14th, 2025, with a high-visibility road walk aimed at raising awareness of engineering solutions for sustainable development, including renewable energy innovations such as solar power .

Building on its recent celebration of World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) on March 4th, JMG reaffirms its commitment to driving energy efficiency, infrastructure development, and technological advancements that align with global sustainability goals.

Speaking on the initiative, Group General Manager Rabi Jammal emphasised that the road walk underscores JMG’s continuous dedication to engineering excellence, clean energy adoption, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Speaking during the walk, Rabi stated that ‘’As the world transitions towards cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, engineering remains the driving force behind innovation and progress. Our road walk serves as a platform to engage the public on the pivotal role of engineering in shaping a more sustainable future. Solar energy is just one of the many solutions we champion to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and renewable power sources."

JMG’s advocacy for renewable energy and engineering-led development is evident in its extensive portfolio. Since 2018, the company has expanded its offerings to include inverters, batteries , and alternative power solutions. In 2024, JMG reinforced its leadership in Nigeria’s renewable energy market with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters , providing customers with innovative and efficient energy alternatives.

Beyond energy, JMG continues to contribute to sustainable cities and communities by leveraging engineering innovations to develop smarter infrastructure, reduce energy waste, and promote industrial efficiency. These efforts align with the company’s broader commitment to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

As JMG leads the conversation on engineering solutions for sustainability, the company invites stakeholders, policymakers, and the public to implement meaningful changes toward a cleaner, greener, and more energy-efficient future for Nigeria.

JMG Limited is a premier provider of electro-mechanical solutions, delivering unmatched expertise in power generation , renewable energy , electrical systems , and infrastructure development. With a legacy of engineering excellence, JMG remains committed to advancing technologies that enhance lives and businesses across Nigeria.