To celebrate International Women’s Month, Racheal Emem Isaac releases ‘Bloody Mary’ a 4 minutes Shortfilm on Dysmenorrhea (Menstrual Cramps) Bloody Mary is a short film that sheds light on the monthly struggles many women face.

The One Cast Short film written by Ms Isaac, Directed and Edited by Michael Kpoudosu is dedicated to every woman who deals with menstrual cramps (mild and severe).

Dear Woman, You are not alone!

Click on link below to watch Bloody Mary on YouTube;