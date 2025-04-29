"Que Dera Dera'' – A comedy special by Eme Chidera

Eme Chidera is a Nigerian comedian best known for his unforgettable role as Professor Rufus in Basketmouth’s "Papa Benji". But beyond the screen and the punchlines is a story – one filled with fears, dreams, failures, and faith.

In his debut comedy special "Que Dera Dera" (a clever twist on the phrase “What will be, will be”), Eme Chidera peels back the curtain on his life, inviting you into a deeply personal, hilariously raw reflection on what it means to chase purpose in a world that rarely makes sense.

From childhood asthma and early hypertension to switching careers from lawyer to comedian, Eme dives into the chaos and comedy of becoming. He opens up about growing up in a Nigerian home, the fear of never “making it,” and the many dreams he once held – from piloting planes to scoring goals on the football pitch.

This is more than jokes. This is storytelling. This is heart. This is hope.

Whether you’ve ever doubted yourself, felt lost in the pursuit of success, or simply need a reason to laugh through the madness of life – this special is for you.

Watch. Laugh. Feel. Believe.

Que Dera Dera – what will be, will be… but first, let's joke about it.

