Purp Breaks the Streak, Becomes the Third Female to Win Nigerian Idol Season 10 After 6 Years

After 12 thrilling weeks filled with show-stopping performances, heartfelt moments, and fierce vocal battles, Nigerian Idol Season 10 has officially come to an end, and 25-year-old Anu Agosa, better known as Purp, has emerged as the winner.

In a live finale aired on Sunday, Purp faced off against fellow finalist Raymu in a showdown that tested their vocal prowess, stage presence, and audience connection. In the end, it was Purp who won over the nation and secured the highest number of votes to become Nigerian Idol 2025.

A Night of Nostalgia and Celebration

Hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, the Nigerian Idol Season 10 finale was a night to remember, bursting with emotion, star power, and unforgettable performances that celebrated a decade of musical excellence. As the show marked its milestone 10th season, the atmosphere was rich with nostalgia and heartfelt moments.

The evening kicked off with eliminated contestants returning to the stage for a high-energy rendition of “Good Samaritan” by Ayra Starr, reminding fans of the season’s most dynamic voices. Past winners and standout contestants from previous seasons also made special appearances, coming together for a memorable performance of “Water” by Tyla.

In a surprising and delightful twist, IK showed off his vocal chops in a vibrant rendition of “Jerusalema” by Master KG, joining forces with Ric Hassani, Iyanya, and the two finalists for a standout performance.

Season 9 winner Chima, fan favourite Precious Mac from season 8, and Praise, winner of this season’s Bigi Idol, delivered solo sets that showcased the long-lasting influence of the Nigerian Idol stage in launching real talent.

Adding a sweet touch to the celebration, Ric Hassani handed out cupcakes to the live audience in honour of the 10-season milestone. Omawumi took the spotlight soon after with a powerful live performance of her latest single “In Love”, bringing extra star power to an already electrifying night.

Then came the final performances by the Top 2 contestants. Raymu entertained the audience with a moving cover of “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia, while Purp channelled pure soul and strength in her rendition of “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. Both finalists delivered spine-tingling performances.

Life-Changing Prize Package

As the new Nigerian Idol, Purp will walk away with a life-changing prize package, including a brand new SUV, a N30 million cash prize, a DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription, and a chance to become Nigeria's next big music star with a recording deal.

A Historic Win

Purp's victory is particularly significant as she becomes the third female winner in the show's history, breaking a six-year streak since the last female champion. Her triumph represents not just personal achievement but a milestone for female representation in the competition

From auditions to live shows, Nigerian Idol Season 10 has been a whirlwind of talent, passion, and unforgettable stories. And now, the journey begins for one rising star as she prepares to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

Fans can relive the finale and past performances on GOtv & DStv Stream and Showmax. As a bonus, subscribers who reconnect or upgrade before July 31 enjoy an automatic bouquet upgrade at no extra cost via the ongoing GOtv "We Got You" campaign.