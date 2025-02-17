Olaitan Salaudeen: A journey in Nigerian music promotion

Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen, widely known as Olaitan, has established himself as one of Nigeria’s leading music pluggers. His journey into the world of music promotion was shaped by a passion for entertainment, years of experience, and a deep understanding of the evolving Nigerian music industry.

Born on April 6, 1981, in Agege, Lagos, Olaitan developed an early interest in music. During his teenage years, while attending Arabic lessons (Ile-kewu), he became more exposed to the entertainment world. However, his formal entry into the music industry would come later.

He attended St. Joseph Secondary School, Idi-Mangoro, Agege, before proceeding to Lagos State Polytechnic, where he earned a degree in Mass Communication in 2008. During his studies, Olaitan became more engaged with media related activities, further fueling his passion for the industry.

After completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at NTA Minna, Niger State, Olaitan gained practical experience in broadcasting and media relations. He later worked at Television Continental (TVC) for two years, where he was exposed to the business side of music promotion.

While working at TVC, Olaitan recognized the need for strategic music promotion in Nigeria’s growing industry.

This realization led him to transition from traditional media to the emerging digital and street level music promotion scene. In 2010, Olaitan fully immersed himself in music promotion, working closely with artists to secure media placements, radio airplay, and industry connections.

His ability to connect artists with the right platforms earned him recognition as an effective music plugger. His breakthrough came when he became the official music plugger for YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Olamide.

In this role, he played a key part in promoting artists such as Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Viktoh, Temmie Ovwasa (YBNL Princess), Fireboy DML, and Asake.

His work contributed to these artists gaining mainstream attention, extensive radio airplay, and international recognition. Beyond YBNL Nation, Olaitan has collaborated with various artists and industry stakeholders, helping to expand their reach through strategic promotion across radio stations, DJs, and digital platforms.

Despite his demanding career, Olaitan remains deeply rooted in his faith and family. A practicing Muslim and an Alhaji, he takes his religious obligations seriously, he has performed Hajj and Umrah. He is also a devoted family man, married and blessed with three children, Iremide Mumin Salaudeen, Ireayo Mueen Salaudeen, and Ireanu Muizah Salaudeen.

Through his work, Olaitan has helped shape the role of music pluggers in Nigeria, bridging the gap between artists and their audiences.

His journey from a media enthusiast to a respected figure in the industry highlights the importance of strategy, consistency, and industry knowledge in music promotion, all while maintaining a strong commitment to faith and family.