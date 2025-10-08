Yemi Alade and Fave’s “Worry” Is the Collab We Never Saw Coming

Yemi Alade and Fave have teamed up for a collaboration no one saw coming, and honestly, it’s one of those pairings that makes you pause and think. Their new song, “Worry,” released on October 2, 2025, is a smooth Afro R&B ballad that explores love, patience, and emotional reassurance. It’s tender, quite different from the typical high-tempo, club-ready Afropop releases we’ve come to expect from Yemi.

“Worry” pairs two very different artists - Yemi’s continental powerhouse energy and Fave’s soft, modern vulnerability. And it makes the contrast sound effortless.

Fave leads the 2-minute and 50-second track with her signature airy voice. There’s a quiet strength to her delivery, as if she’s talking you through her own uncertainty. She makes the song’s message of waiting and emotional resilience feel personal. Then comes Yemi Alade. But not the Yemi Alade of “Johnny” fame; not the fiery, stage-commanding performer we’re used to. Here, the Afrobeats Queen pulls back. Her verse is controlled and layered with emotion. It’s a refreshing shift that reveals a different side of her artistry.

The Collaboration We Didn’t Expect but Absolutely Needed

On paper, Yemi Alade and Fave are musical polar opposites. Yemi Alade is the veteran powerhouse, famous for her commanding vocals, high-energy anthems, and an unapologetically theatrical stage presence.

Fave, on the other hand, is the new-school muse, known for emotional storytelling and dreamy Afropop melodies. Her appeal lies in her breathy, fragile vocal texture and her knack for crafting soft-girl anthems like "Beautifully" and "Baby Riddim." And yet, “Worry” proves that two artists can meet in the middle and still keep their distinct identities intact. There’s no ego here, no competition for the spotlight. Instead, the song feels like a mutual expression, as Yemi softens her fire while Fave finds new emotional depth.

Why “Worry” Works

Part of what makes “Worry” so compelling is its simplicity. The production doesn’t overcompensate, letting their vocals breathe. The percussion is light, the bass steady, and the melody almost lullaby-like. It’s the kind of track you’d play late at night, maybe when you’re missing someone but too proud to say it out loud. It’s also a smart move from a strategic standpoint. For Yemi, “Worry” signals artistic evolution, a reminder that even pop queens grow and experiment. For Fave, it’s a stamp of approval from one of the genre’s most respected women, solidifying her place among Nigeria’s next wave of soulful storytellers.

Final Verdict