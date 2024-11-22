Yemi Alade calls out radio station for blacklisting her songs

The rather reticent superstar singer took to social media to air her grievances against Cool FM.

On November 21, 2024, Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade shocked fans on X after she called out Cool FM for allegedly blacklisting her songs.

In a series of posts on micro-blogging platform X, Yemi Alade stated Cool FM chose to blacklist her despite her best attempt to resolve their differences.

"My God, BIG PASS YOUR WHOLE station @cloutafrica @CoolFMNigeria , keep on forming gate keepers and taking my songs down. NA GOD BE MY LABEL AND MANAGEMENT, we go meet for front. Fake people wey dey feel like small gods," the post reads.

The rather quiet Yemi Alade stated that while she has tried her best to stay out of trouble, Cool FM has left her with no choice.



"Me, I no dey find trouble O. But @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica with their Ogas that like operation ..... life is a marathon, not a sprint. Shine your eyes".

In another post, she accused the radio station of having it out for her for over a year.



"Una dey carry person for mind .... for 1 year @cloutafrica and @CoolFMNigeria shameful, very shameless."

Yemi Alade who was recently nominated for the Grammys for Best African Song Performance accused Cool FM of removing her catalogue from their airwaves over her failure to perform at their event a year ago despite her apology.



"Take down my whole catalog from your stations @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica .... God go still give me food. You're beefing an artist for 1 full year, over your event. I didn't go, too. I apologized and even called your oga him dey form oga no even reply my text."

