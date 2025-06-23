Wizkid shines in landmark orchestra performance in Hollywood Bowl concert

Following the premiere of his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival, Wizkid has returned to the stage for another concert.

The megastar performed at a sold out concert at the Hollywood Bowl where he performed his classic records including songs from his last album 'Morayo'.

The rendition of some of his songs was accompanied by an orchestra, which offered another dimension to the live music experience.

At the concert, Wizkid brought Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Asake, with whom he performed their collaboration 'MMS'.



This concert comes off the back of his premiere of the documentary titled 'Love Live Lagos' follows the rise of Wizkid as a Nigerian music star to a global superstar whose music has opened the doors for African musicians.

Among those interviewed for the documentary are 5-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, Wizkid's manager and partner Jada Pollock, his long-term manager Sunday Are, Julia Adenuga, and Seni Saraki, among other personalities who have worked closely with the Grammy winner.

The documentary also puts Wizkid among the group of iconic musicians such as Fela Kuti and William Onyeabor who have had films capturing their illustrious careers.

Following his concert at The Hollywood Bowl, Wizkid fans would be hoping that this kicks off a run of live performances for the Grammy winner, who recently cancelled several of his tour dates for undisclosed reasons.