Virgin Music Group Partners with MiPROMO to Amplify African Talent

With over a decade of experience supporting Ghanaian artists, MiPROMO specializes in digital and video distribution, social media marketing, web publishing, branding, and event activation.

This partnership is an exciting step in Virgin Music Group’s ongoing mission to invest in Africa's music and creative scene through strategic distribution, marketing support, and artist empowerment. Virgin Music Group, known globally for championing independent labels and artists, continues to deepen its commitment to Africa’s creative industries.

By joining forces with MiPROMO, Virgin Music Group will offer Ghanaian artists enhanced access to global platforms, elevated promotional strategies, and a stronger voice in the international music landscape.

MiPROMO has built a strong reputation as a neo-media powerhouse in Ghana, offering services such as digital music distribution, video production, social media marketing, branding, online advertising, and events.



For years, it has enabled artists to transform musical talents into revenue-generating opportunities while navigating the digital world with confidence.

This new collaboration strengthens, rather than replaces, MiPROMO’s established creative support systems, combining Virgin Music Group’s global reach and services with MiPROMO’s local infrastructure.



Together, they aim to uplift Ghanaian music and create sustainable pathways for artists to shine, both at home and on the world stage.

Kay Ikazoboh, MD at Virgin Music Group Nigeria, said: “We see this partnership with MiPROMO as more than distribution. It’s about creating long-term opportunities for artists to thrive globally. We expect to not only expand Ghanaian talent’s reach but to support them with the resources, mentorship, and platforms needed to build lasting careers,” shared.

Nii Abbey Mensah, Founder and CEO at MiPROMO, says: “This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment in MiPromo’s journey, as we set our sights on strengthening our presence internationally. The Ghanaian music landscape is experiencing an exciting transformation, with its sound and culture resonating far beyond our borders.



By working with Virgin Music, we are better positioned to create the pathways and opportunities that will allow our artists to reach new audiences and establish Ghana as a powerhouse in global music. This collaboration not only strengthens our mission of championing African creativity but also ensures that Ghanaian artists have the platform, infrastructure, and reach they deserve.”

As one of the world’s leading partners to independent music companies and artists who require a standalone team with global infrastructure, Virgin Music will be deploying its resources in helping MiPROMO achieve its mission to empower African talent and accelerate cultural reach.

