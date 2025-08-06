The African American music producer and entrepreneur Harrison E. Osondu Iheke, widely known as Hmusic, is set to officially unveil his cutting-edge digital music production platform — HL Music Studio App, in Accra, Ghana.

The grand launch event is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the vibrant Rehab Beach Club in Accra. The celebration will feature performances and appearances by international artists including Maka Diamond of Jamaica, Queen Koleurz of New York’s Koleurzzband, and Ghanaian star Odartei Milla Lamptey, famously known as Gasmilla or the International Fisherman.

The HL Music Studio App is a cloud-based digital audio workstation (DAW) tailored for global music creators. Accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, the app offers features such as real-time collaboration, mastering, publishing, and music distribution tools, all designed to streamline the music creation process from anywhere in the world.

Hmusic, the founder of HL Entertainment, has consistently supported up-and-coming African talents by providing resources for music production, songwriting, and branding. The new platform marks another step in his mission to democratize access to professional-grade music tools and opportunities.

"This app is about empowering the next generation of African artists," Hmusic said ahead of the launch. "It’s time for creators across the continent to access world-class tools and collaborate across borders without limitations."

US-Based Nigerian music producer Hmusic to launch innovative music studio app in Ghana

The launch comes on the heels of Hmusic’s growing success on streaming platforms, with recent hits like “HALELUYAH” featuring K2Swagg and “GIVE YOU” featuring Blu Jade and K2Swagg garnering increasing attention.

Music lovers, industry players, and tech enthusiasts are expected to gather in Accra for what promises to be a landmark moment in Africa’s creative tech space.

_---_